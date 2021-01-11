Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.46. 1,986,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

