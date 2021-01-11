Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,343. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

