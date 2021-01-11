Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,093 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 337,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

