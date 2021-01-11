Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. 2,180,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.