Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $15,305,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.96. 1,413,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,115. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

