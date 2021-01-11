Stolper Co Sells 1,035 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stolper Co reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,429,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after buying an additional 326,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,713,000.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.92. 325,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

