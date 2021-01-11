Stolper Co Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stolper Co decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

MET stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. 4,478,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

