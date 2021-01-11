Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.54. 32,819,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,552,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

