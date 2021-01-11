Stolper Co Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stolper Co reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,333 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 2.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in HP were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.78. 8,905,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

