Stolper Co Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. 2,394,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

