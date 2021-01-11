The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stolper Co

Stolper Co reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $293.83. 2,627,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,478. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $295.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

