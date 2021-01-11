LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $1.79 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 435,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

