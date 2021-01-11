UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

UNH traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.80. The stock has a market cap of $342.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

