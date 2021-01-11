Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $980,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,037,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.