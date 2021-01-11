Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $162.92 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Status has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $162.92 million and $57.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

