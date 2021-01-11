Ardor Price Tops $0.0707 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015366 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

