Comparing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GDS and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 26.77 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -200.46 Moxian $370,000.00 66.95 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Risk and Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GDS and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 9 1 2.91 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $88.24, indicating a potential downside of 15.35%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Moxian.

Summary

Moxian beats GDS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

