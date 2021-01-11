Comparing NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) & Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and Triad Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 40.51% 15.70% 10.20% Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

NMI has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of NMI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NMI and Triad Guaranty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $378.77 million 5.44 $171.96 million $2.62 9.27 Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NMI and Triad Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83 Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

NMI currently has a consensus target price of $26.68, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Summary

NMI beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

