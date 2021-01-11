MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $455.17

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $455.17 and last traded at $451.79, with a volume of 277790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.68.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

Get MSCI alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.