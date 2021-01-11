Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Lattice Semiconductor also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

LSCC traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,288,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 163,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

