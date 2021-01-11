Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.74

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 4706113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 114.4% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 1,150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 289,729 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

