Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. iRobot reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.06. 479,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,369. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,549,636. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

