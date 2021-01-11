Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.99

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 368658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

