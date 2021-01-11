Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 0.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 3,092,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

