Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of DLH by 3.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 121,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLHC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,060. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

