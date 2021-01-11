PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. PRA Group makes up about 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. 299,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

