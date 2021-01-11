Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 679,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 4.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $34,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618,189 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 457,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,354. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

