Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 604.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $307.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

