Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 94,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.26. 1,500,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $244.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

