O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 18,602 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $74.81. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,120. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.