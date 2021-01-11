iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. 5,798,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

