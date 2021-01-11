O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $253.53. 790,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average is $229.64. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.