Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.80. 160,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

