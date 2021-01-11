Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,914 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 510,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,793,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,651,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.62. 233,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,705. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

