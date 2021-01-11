First National Bank Sioux Falls Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 61,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.31. 88,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.