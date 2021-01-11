Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $24.30 billion and $175.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,087.03 or 0.85267299 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 24,781,627,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,271,812,725 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

