Qtum Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00008297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $276.09 million and $884.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,067,316 coins and its circulating supply is 97,547,896 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

