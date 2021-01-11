Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

NYSE J traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.04. 11,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.