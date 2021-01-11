$232.05 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $232.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.80 million and the highest is $234.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $926.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 89,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

