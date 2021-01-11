Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $579.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $530.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,040. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

