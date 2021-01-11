Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. 2,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $744.24 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

