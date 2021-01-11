Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Andritz stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

