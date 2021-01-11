Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,570. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

