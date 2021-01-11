BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 134.6% against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $179,337.31 and approximately $36.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite's total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite's official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite's official message board is medium.com/@btclite .

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

