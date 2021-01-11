LINKA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,480.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $35,480.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

