Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $14.57 or 0.00042531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $51,540.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 174,094 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

