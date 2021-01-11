Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Banner posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banner by 5,474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.