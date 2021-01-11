BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $369,188.88 and $107.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041112 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

