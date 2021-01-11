Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $200.14

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.63. 22,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

