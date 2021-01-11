Brokerages Set Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Target Price at $20.00

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AZYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.39. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

